In Business – July 16th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Andy Kenny, Head of Operations at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club, and Shane Edwards, Director of Food and Beverage of Truffle Honey – the new restaurant at the golf club; Kerry MEP Seán Kelly spoke about his appointments to three roles to lead EU policy on SME supports post-COVID-19; and Maryrose Lyons of Brightspark Consulting told us about their social media course for restauranteurs and the hospitality sector in partnership with the Restaurant Association of Ireland.