This week Mary Mullins spoke to Kieran Caulfield of Gallarus Industry Solutions, Killarney in the KerrySciTech Showcase; Tralee man Kevin O’Sullivan told us about his medical device startup, SoloPep; Head Chef of the Brehon, Killarney, Chad Byrne talked about his Chef Collab project; and Tracey Donnery of Skillnet Ireland told us how Kerry firms are upskilling their staff to future-proof their business.
Minister says Simon Harris acted as soon as he was aware of latest CervicalCheck...
The Finance Minister says the Health Minister acted as soon as he became aware of the latest controversy to hit CervicalCheck.It's been revealed that...
Kerry Euromillions winner has come forward
The winner of half a million euro in last week's Euromillions, who bought their ticket in Fossa, Killarney has come forward.The lucky punter has...
New current account and universal ATM card to be rolled out at Cara and...
Cara and Killarney Credit Unions are among 36 credit unions nationally that will be rolling out a new current account this October.The account will...
KerrySciTech Podcast – July 11th, 2019
Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business....
In Business – July 11th, 2019
Are Some Speedsters Evading Penalty Points? – July 12th, 2019
Figures released to Dublin TD Tommy Broughan revealed that only 13% of drivers in this county who were caught speeding presented their licences in...