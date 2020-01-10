In Business – January 9th, 2020





This week Mary Mullins spoke to Claire Birch, Managing Director of Castleisland-based global teacher recruitment company, DIRECT Teacher Recruitment Specialists; Angie Baily, Chris Sun and Ken Tobin talked about Tralee Chamber Alliance’s newest event – the Chinese New Year Festival; plus, Louis Eivers told us about Enterprise Ireland offering €35,000 to participants of Food Works 2020.

