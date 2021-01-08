In Business – January 7th, 2021

On In Business this week Sari Houlihan spoke to David Walsh, about his new start up HaloCare that aims to support home carers and revolutionise the senior care sector. Muireann Nic Giolla Ruaidh and Mark Murphy spoke about their award winning business the Dingle Cookery School. Sari also spoke to Chris Kane who has written a book about where we are going to work in the future.

And James Crothall of AMO DIGITAL explained about how web analytics can help businesses understand their online marketing efforts in the first of a new monthly slot focusing on Digital Marketing.