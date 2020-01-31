In Business – January 30th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Helen Courtney Power of Killarney Credit Union and Suzanne Ennis of Cara Credit Union on the CU Easy Pay Scheme; New Frontiers participants David Lyons of Marathon X and Caroline Sugrue of Ticcbox; and Transition Year students of St Michael’s College, Listowel Emmet McAuliffe, Jared Tritschler, Jack Yeomans, and Seanie Stack on the Student Enterprise Programme.

