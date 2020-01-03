In Business – January 2nd, 2020

This week Mary Mullins took a look back at 2019 on In Business. It featured Maeve Donovan, founder Adaptability Clothing, about her start-up which aims to change the lives of people with limited mobility; Chris Paye, General Manager of Jobs.ie spoke about why it’s worth keeping your staff happy; Mary Connaughton, Director of CIPD Ireland, told us about the new parental leave entitlements that were introduced in 2019; Peter Nash, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Central Europe talked about Killarney winning the bid to host a major German travel conference in October 2020; We spoke about the importance of planning to pass a business onto the next generation with Paul Keane, member of the Law Society of Ireland’s Business Law Committee, and Managing Partner of Reddy Charlton Solicitors, Dublin; Chief Executive of the new RDI Hub in Killorglin, Liam Cronin, talked about the search for fintech companies to set up at the new hub; and Clodagh Shannon from Castlemaine talked about her business Nonna Diary, which won an award in the Kerry IBYE competition in 2019.
Killorglin’s Kian Griffin of Ireland Underground discusses the Government stating that it’ll hold a referendum, if necessary, in order to reform the insurance industry: