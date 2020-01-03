In Business – January 2nd, 2020

This week Mary Mullins took a look back at 2019 on In Business. It featured Maeve Donovan, founder Adaptability Clothing, about her start-up which aims to change the lives of people with limited mobility; Chris Paye, General Manager of Jobs.ie spoke about why it’s worth keeping your staff happy; Mary Connaughton, Director of CIPD Ireland, told us about the new parental leave entitlements that were introduced in 2019; Peter Nash, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Central Europe talked about Killarney winning the bid to host a major German travel conference in October 2020; We spoke about the importance of planning to pass a business onto the next generation with Paul Keane, member of the Law Society of Ireland’s Business Law Committee, and Managing Partner of Reddy Charlton Solicitors, Dublin; Chief Executive of the new RDI Hub in Killorglin, Liam Cronin, talked about the search for fintech companies to set up at the new hub; and Clodagh Shannon from Castlemaine talked about her business Nonna Diary, which won an award in the Kerry IBYE competition in 2019.