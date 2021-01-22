In Business – January 21st, 2021

On this week’s show Amber Galwey was joined by CEO and founder of Bathrooms 4U Alan O’Sullivan to hear about on their plans for expansion which will create 70 new permanent jobs. Head of Communications at Cork Airport Kevin Cullinane discussed how the pandemic impacted on passenger numbers and how long will it take the aviation industry to recover. Amber also spoke to Adam Weatherly from ISME about the different Skillnet courses they have coming up and Kerry business woman Kayleigh Breen shared how the Back for Business programme helped her start her business The Wedding Wizard