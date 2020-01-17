In Business – January 16th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Sarah Flaherty, Enterprise Co-ordinator at the Institute of Technology Tralee on recruiting for Phase 1 of the New Frontiers entrepreneur programme, plus current participant of Phase 2 – Mark Hanly, Hydrogen Power Ireland; President of the National Recruitment Federation, Donal O’Donoghue talked about the 2020 labour market; and Mark Connolly, Commercial Director of ECI Lighting spoke about potential savings for Kerry businesses through switching to LED technology.