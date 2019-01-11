In Business – January 10th, 2019

Kerry local election candidate receives homophobic abuse online
A local election candidate in Kerry has revealed that he has been subjected to online homophobic abuse since declaring his intention to run.Ben Slimm...
Kerry homeowners could be facing higher rates of Local Property Tax
Kerry homeowners could be facing higher rates of Local Property Tax.Currently, Local Property Tax is assessed at 0.18pc of a property's 2013 market value,...
Kerry TD urging families to be aware which strain of meningitis their children are...
A Kerry TD is urging families to know which strain of meningitis their children are protected against.Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Primary Care John Brassil...
Sr Mary Killeen – January 2nd, 2019
On In Conversation this week is Sr Mary Killeen who since 1976, has introduced education, health, and community services programmes to the slums of...
If You Join a Foreign Army, You Should Lose Your Irish Citizenship – January...
Former Irish army commandant and anti-war activist, Edward Horgan, who’s originally from Ballyroe, expressed his views in a letter to The Irish Times. He...