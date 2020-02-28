This week Mary Mullins spoke to Siobhan Lawlor, Principal Officer of the Employer Relations Unit of the Department of Employment and Social Protection about the Youth Employment Support Scheme and Jobs Week 2020; Deirdre Twomey, head of Bank of Ireland in Kerry and Marguerite Lynch, new manager of Bank of Ireland Tralee and Dingle talked about the Begin Together Fund and the Friday Breakfast Club event for International Women’s Day; and Siobhain Colborne, Operations Support Manager with Fexco and Helen Rea, Programme Manager of the RDI Hub, Killorglin told us about the Fexco Women in Payments event on March 4th in honour of International Women’s Day.
Documentary by former IT Tralee students to feature at international film festivals
A documentary created by former IT Tralee students, will feature at two upcoming international film festivals.The documentary, entitled Jill and Giles, is based on...
Kerry ambulance staff raise concern over coronavirus protective clothing
Ambulance staff working in Kerry have raised concerns over protective clothing they must wear if they're dealing with a suspected case of coronavirus. Paramedics have...
Parts of Killarney National Park to be closed for deer cull
Parts of Killarney National Park will close for two days in the coming weeks to facilitate a limited deer cull.The National Parks and Wildlife...
In Business – February 27th, 2020
Between The Covers | February – February 27th, 2020
Catherine Moylan from Listowel Writers Week talks about workshops & book selections in this month’s Between The Covers slot.
Citizen Advice | February – February 27th, 2020
Mary Grandfield joins us to talk about different benefits, disability allowance & much more besides. She also answers any queries you may have.