In Business – February 27th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Siobhan Lawlor, Principal Officer of the Employer Relations Unit of the Department of Employment and Social Protection about the Youth Employment Support Scheme and Jobs Week 2020; Deirdre Twomey, head of Bank of Ireland in Kerry and Marguerite Lynch, new manager of Bank of Ireland Tralee and Dingle talked about the Begin Together Fund and the Friday Breakfast Club event for International Women’s Day; and Siobhain Colborne, Operations Support Manager with Fexco and Helen Rea, Programme Manager of the RDI Hub, Killorglin told us about the Fexco Women in Payments event on March 4th in honour of International Women’s Day.