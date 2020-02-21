In Business – February 20th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to James Benson of the Construction Industry Federation about the Irish Homebuilders Association’s workshops highlighting challenges preventing house building; Teri Kelly of the Law Society of Ireland encouraged Kerry entrepreneurs and start-ups to plan for short and long-term success; Joanne Harmon of the Health and Safety Authority talked about their BeSmart.ie tool which helps businesses manage health and safety; and Alison Currie of InterTrade Ireland spoke about opportunities for small Kerry businesses to export to Northern Ireland.