In Business – February 18th, 2021

On In Business this week Amber Galwey speaks to Niall Larkin, RDI Hub Programme Manager and Kerry entrepreneur Joleen Looney, who is co-founder of Content Llama and an NDRC Alumni, to discuss the newly announced National Digital Research Centre (NDRC) supports. She will hear about the number of Kerry businesses which registered .ie domains in 2020 and why there’s a call for the Restart grant scheme to be extended throughout all of this year. Daniel Murphy, cost and sustainability manager with Musgrave will also join Amber to discuss SuperValu Ballybunion’s role in the Building Sustainable Communities initiative.