In Business – February 18th, 2021

On In Business this week Amber Galwey speaks to Niall Larkin, RDI Hub Programme Manager and Kerry entrepreneur Joleen Looney, who is co-founder of Content Llama and an NDRC Alumni, to discuss the newly announced National Digital Research Centre (NDRC) supports. She will hear about the number of Kerry businesses which registered .ie domains in 2020 and why there’s a call for the Restart grant scheme to be extended throughout all of this year. Daniel Murphy, cost and sustainability manager with Musgrave will also join Amber to discuss SuperValu Ballybunion’s role in the Building Sustainable Communities initiative.
28 more COVID-19 related deaths, 763 new cases with fewer than five in Kerry
28 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.27 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 in January.As of midnight, Thursday 18th February, the...
Mediation to start next Tuesday in case involving Dingle woman with terminal cancer
Mediation talks will start next Tuesday in a case involving a Kerry woman who has terminal cancer.Today in the High Court, Joan Lucey from...
Kerry County Councillor calls for extension to winter fuel allowance
A Kerry County Councillor is calling for the winter fuel allowance to be extended for seven weeks.Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly raised the issue...
How to Have Your Say on Proposed Solid Fuel Regulations
Minister Eamon Ryan has launched a public consultation to get people’s views on proposals for strict new regulations on the burning of solid fuels....
Call from the Dáil – February 19th, 2021
Michael O’Regan assesses the week in politics.
Killarney Optician Detects Brain Tumour in 9-Year-Old – February 19th, 2021
Aoise O’Sullivan from Glenbeigh underwent potentially lifesaving surgery in Beaumont Hospital, after her optician insisted on getting an MRI scan following her visit to...