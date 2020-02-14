This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ken Tobin, Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance about information events being organised by Kerry’s eight chambers and the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotel’s Federation for Kerry ratepayers on the rates revaluation process; Caroline McEnery, MD the HR Suite gave advice on dealing with sexual harassment claims and when things go wrong in workplace relationships; plus, Neil McDonnell, CEO ISME, the Irish SME Association talked about their shop local, buy Irish campaign for St Valentine’s Day.
Kerry councillor calls for more speed camera vans to operate between 3 and 7am
A Kerry county councillor is calling for more speed camera vans to operate in the early hours of the morning.From 6 o’clock next Monday...
Kerry property searched as part of Garda investigation into sexual offences at Scouting Ireland
A property in Kerry was among several searched by Gardaí investigating alleged sexual offences over a 30-year period in Scouting Ireland.The nationwide investigation follows...
Yellow warnings issued for Kerry tomorrow
Two status yellow weather warnings have been issued for Kerry tomorrow.A yellow rainfall warning is valid from 6am until 9pm tomorrow, while a wind...
In Business – February 13th, 2020
Una O’Neill – February 12th, 2020
Joe McGill's guest on 'In Conversation' this week is Templenoe native and community activist Una O'Neill. Una will tell Joe about having to leave...