In Business – February 13th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ken Tobin, Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance about information events being organised by Kerry’s eight chambers and the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotel’s Federation for Kerry ratepayers on the rates revaluation process; Caroline McEnery, MD the HR Suite gave advice on dealing with sexual harassment claims and when things go wrong in workplace relationships; plus, Neil McDonnell, CEO ISME, the Irish SME Association talked about their shop local, buy Irish campaign for St Valentine’s Day.