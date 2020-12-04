Six additional deaths and 265 new COVID-19 cases
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of six additional deaths related to COVID-19.There has now been a total of 2,086 COVID-19...
Kerry TD says See Something Say Something to be suspended later this month
A Kerry TD says a text alert system in Tralee and Killarney will be suspended from the end of the month due to a...
Kerry mother of three to walk from Moyvane to Tralee to raise funds for...
A Kerry mother of three will walk from Moyvane to Tralee tomorrow to raise money for the mental health unit in University Hospital Kerry.Margaret...
The Heat Doctor – December 4th, 2020
The Heat Doctor, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh joins Jerry on the first Friday of the month. The feature is sponsored by...
In Praise of the Kerry Cow – December 4th, 2020
Raymonde Hilliard of the Kerry Cattle Society wrote a letter which was published in today’s Irish Examiner. She’s making an appeal on behalf of...
Call from the Dáil – December 4th, 2020
Michael O’Regan reviews the week in politics.