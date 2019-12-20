In Business – December 19th, 2019

This week Mary Mullins caught up with chambers from across Kerry; she first spoke to new President of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Kevin McCarthy, new Chairperson Heather O’Sullivan, and Managing Consultant of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin. Also on the show – Richie Williams of Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance, Michael John Kearney of Castleisland Chamber Alliance, and Paul Sherry of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.