In Business – December 15th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to David Randles of Randles Brothers Ltd about the benefits of electric cars. Kate O’Leary talked about the upcoming Christmas in Killarney. John O’Driscoll spoke about Utilitywise and Tralee Chamber Alliance’s partnership to bring energy bill savings for members. Plus, Deirdre Fee of Medical Mobility spoke about the Going for Growth programme.

