Business Communities React to €1.28m in Funding for Tralee & Killarney – November 27th, 2018

Yesterday Minister of State Brendan Griffin made the announcement of funding for smarter travel and street enhancement initiatives for Killarney and Tralee. Funding will also be made available for the Áras Phádraig Masterplan in Killarney.

President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Paul O’Neill, Aidan Kelly, President of Tralee Chamber Alliance and Killarney Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher spoke to Jerry.

