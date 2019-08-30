This week Mary Mullins spoke to Deirdre and Cliff Fee Hear about Medical Mobility’s expansion into online platform Mobility; the KerrySciTech Showcase featured Maria Panuli and Clare Moore of Wazp; and Helen Courtney Power of Killarney Credit Union and Chapter23 Credit Unions talked funding education.
Nearly 300 buildings were under construction in Kerry in June of this year.Geo Directory has released its quarterly report, compiled from a database of...
IT Tralee and CIT are confident the state will cover the remaining integration costs associated with their merger.The Munster Technological University is the planned...
Heavy rain is expected across Kerry today as a status yellow warning has come into force.It’ll remain in place until six o'clock tomorrow morning,...
In Business – August 29th
Kerry: the Age of Piracy and Smuggling – August 28th
In today's In Conversation Joe McGill plays the documentary he created with Connie Broderick "Kerry: the Age of Piracy and Smuggling", all about piracy...
Agritime – August 29th, 2019
Aisling O'Brien speaks with the Kerry Chair of the Beef Plan Movement, she has prices from factories and marts, all you need to know...