In Business – August 1st, 2019

This week Mary Mullins spoke to the new Chief Executive of the RDI Hub in Killorglin, Liam Cronin; the KerrySciTech Showcase featured Dr Susie Harding, Head Data Scientist in Arvoia (formerly Mobacar), Killarney; Ashley Fitzgerald of Listowel Credit Union and Lizzy Lyons of Lizzy’s Little Kitchen in Listowel and Ballybunion talked about credit unions and how they can help local businesses to grow; and Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy told us about Cork Airport being named Best Airport in Europe.