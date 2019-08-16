In Business – August 15th, 2019

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Vinny O’Brien of Crua Outdoors, the organiser of the eCommerce Summit in the KerrySciTech Showcase. Mary Connaughton of CIPD Ireland talked about new parental leave entitlements coming into effect in the coming weeks. Plus, Caroline Seacy told us about the UCC / Taste4Success Rejuvenate programme for women returning to agri-food workplaces.