In Business – April 9th, 2020

This week, Neil McDonnell, CEO of ISME gave his reaction to the extra supports announced this week for businesses. It’s more important than ever to keep on top of your tax returns – that’s according to Declan McEvoy, head of tax with IFAC. He says taking action will help reduce your tax bill. There’s also advice for hotels and restaurants thinking of making the switch to providing takeaways or deliveries. Two Kerry businesses tell Treasa Murphy how they’re helping health and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis.