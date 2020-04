This week Mary Mullins spoke to Rob Durran of Tralee business XINTEC in the KerrySciTech Showcase; Caroline McEnery of the HR Suite talked about the changing work environment; founder of Killarney business Arvoia, Mike Webster, talked about repurposing their Clare Local Lift app to help people during COVID-19; and Dónal Ó Liatháin of Údarás na Gaeltachta told us about supports available for Kerry Gaeltacht businesses.