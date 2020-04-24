In Business – April 23rd, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Aoife O’Reilly, Network Manager at South Kerry Skillnet about new courses for businesses; Geraldine O’Sullivan, Kerry Volunteer Centre Manager talked about the input of Kerry businesses on the volunteer network during COVID-19; Chair of the Communications and Marketing Committee of Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Patrick O’Donoghue talked about their survey of tourism businesses; Action Coach business coach Helen Burns spoke about supports for businesses; Mary Counihan, proprietor of Adams Jewellers Kerry talked about continuing to trade but online only; and Dónal Ó Liatháin, regional manager, Údarás na Gaeltachta encouraged Kerry Gaeltacht businesses to get in contact and avail of support.