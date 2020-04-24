This week Mary Mullins spoke to Aoife O’Reilly, Network Manager at South Kerry Skillnet about new courses for businesses; Geraldine O’Sullivan, Kerry Volunteer Centre Manager talked about the input of Kerry businesses on the volunteer network during COVID-19; Chair of the Communications and Marketing Committee of Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Patrick O’Donoghue talked about their survey of tourism businesses; Action Coach business coach Helen Burns spoke about supports for businesses; Mary Counihan, proprietor of Adams Jewellers Kerry talked about continuing to trade but online only; and Dónal Ó Liatháin, regional manager, Údarás na Gaeltachta encouraged Kerry Gaeltacht businesses to get in contact and avail of support.
Kerry TD stands over call to remove all residents of Caherciveen direct provision centre
A Kerry TD is standing over his call for all of the residents of a direct provision centre in Caherciveen to be moved out...
Call for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to prioritise Shannon LNG in government talks
A North Kerry councillor has written to all Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs appealing for them to prioritise the Shannon LNG project in...
€645,000 paid out to farmers in first year of pearl mussel project
€645,000 was paid out to farmers taking part in a conservation project in its first year.Last year, over 200 Kerry farmers took part in...
Frontline Shoutouts – April 24th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
In Business – April 23rd, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Aoife O’Reilly, Network Manager at South Kerry Skillnet about new courses for businesses; Geraldine O’Sullivan, Kerry Volunteer Centre...