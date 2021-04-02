In Business – April 1st, 2021

On In Business this week Amber Galwey is joined by Dave Flynn, Executive Director of Skillnet Ireland to discuss their five-year strategy to transform Irish business, James Crothall of AMO Digital is back for this month’s digital marketing slot.

How will the Climate Action Bill impact SMEs? Paul Murphy, Climate Action Solutions Lead with the Leading Edge Group will outline the impacts the bill will have and what businesses should be doing now and Amber will also be joined by Mairéad Walsh and Clodagh O’Sullivan who are students from Presentation Castleisland. Mairéad and Clodagh will speak on behalf of the group behind Safety Studs, which is waterproof sports footwear that was created as part of the Student Enterprise Awards. Tune in from 6pm this evening.