In Business – April 16th, 2020

This week Treasa Murphy focuses on the impact that the shutdown is having on the tourism and hospitality sectors. B&B Ireland’s CEO Helena Healy says two thirds of bed and breakfast owners are over 66 and are not entitled to the COVID-19 emergency payment. Chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation, Bernadette Randles says a task force needs to be established in the county to complement national measures to help the industry. Jim O’Donoghue from Tralee and Kieran McAuliffe from Knocknagoshel are shop owners – they describe being part of the frontline response to COVID-19 and how sales of fresh ginger and yeast have soared! Enterprise Ireland’s Jerry Moloney outlines new funding available for retailers who want to expand online. More details here:

https://enterprise-ireland.com/en/funding-supports/online-retail/online-retail-scheme/online-retail-scheme.html