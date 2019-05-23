Bring Your ID to Polling Stations – May 23rd, 2019

By
Admin
-

The County Registrar Pádraig Burke is reminding voters in Kerry to ensure they bring identification to their polling station tomorrow (Friday). You will be able to cast your vote in the local and European elections and the divorce referendum between 7am and 10pm. You can also contact Kerry County Council’s franchise office at 1800 245380.

