Ted Kenny of SIPTU represents home helps, or home care assistants as they’re officially called, in the county. He’s been reacting to the situation outlined by Sheila Nolan.
Man and woman facing over 200 charges relating to five children further remanded at...
A man and woman charged with over 200 alleged offences involving five children, including rape, will reappear before Killarney District Court next month.Strict reporting...
Nine Kerry individuals and businesses named in latest Tax Defaulters list
Nine Kerry individuals and businesses have been named in the latest Tax Defaulters list.The latest list, which was released today, covers the third quarter...
Six Kerry schools have 100% progression rate to third level
Six Kerry secondary schools have a 100% rate of progression to third level.That's according to the 2019 Feeder Schools report in the Irish Independent.Presentation...
Kerry Farmer’s Manslaughter Sentence Increased – December 3rd, 2019
The Court of Appeal has increased the sentence given to a North Kerry farmer for manslaughter. In November 2018, 64-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo,...
Bring Back the old Health Board Structure – December 3rd, 2019
Ted Kenny of SIPTU represents home helps, or home care assistants as they’re officially called, in the county. He’s been reacting to the situation...
“I Was Prepared to Chain Myself to Leinster House” – December 3rd, 2019
Yesterday, Jerry spoke to Sheila Nolan from Knocknagoshel. Her husband Timothy has been in Killarney Community Hospital since August and is well enough to...