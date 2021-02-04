Bridgerton, Kerry Style! – February 4th, 2021

Were the Fitzmaurices the 18th century Kerry equivalent of the Kardashians? Possibly, although, the aristocratic family certainly wasn’t good at handling money – a charge that could never be levelled at Kim and the rest of her clan!

Journalist Clodagh Finn read The Fall of the Fitzmaurices: The Demise of Kerry’s First Family written by Kay Caball. She wrote a piece for the Irish Examiner https://www.irishexaminer.com/opinion/columnists/arid-40218866.html and declared that the Fitzmaurices’ high jinks rivalled anything in the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton, which is set during the Regency period.