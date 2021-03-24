The bride-to-be with no wedding dress! – March 24th, 2021

By
Admin
-

Sinead Fitzgerald from Tralee is getting married in October, but can’t get into a shop to fit on a wedding dress because of restrictions. She’s organised a petition to ask the government to allow wedding dress shops to open. She’s already got more than 600 signatures. Deirdre spoke to her earlier

