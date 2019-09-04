Brexiteer Blames Charles Stewart Parnell – September 4th, 2019

Last night in the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised Charles Stewart Parnell – rather remarkably, given that he died in 1891, long before Brexit! Parnell is inextricably linked with the people of Knocknagoshel and a famous banner they carried at a Parnell rally in 1891 so Jerry had to get the views of Luke Keane from Knocknagoshel. Historian Ryle Dwyer also gave his thoughts.