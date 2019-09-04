Last night in the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised Charles Stewart Parnell – rather remarkably, given that he died in 1891, long before Brexit! Parnell is inextricably linked with the people of Knocknagoshel and a famous banner they carried at a Parnell rally in 1891 so Jerry had to get the views of Luke Keane from Knocknagoshel. Historian Ryle Dwyer also gave his thoughts.
A Problem Shared – September 4th, 2019
This week it’s Tony who joins Jerry and gives his thoughts on listeners’ dilemmas.
Suicide Rates Falling – September 5th, 2019
Martin Ryan is resource officer for suicide prevention in Cork and Kerry and Ciarán Austin with the National Office for Suicide Prevention. They both...
Brexiteer Blames Charles Stewart Parnell – September 4th, 2019
