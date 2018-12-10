Brexit in Your Hands – December 10th, 2018

Professor Brigid Laffan is the director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies at the European University Institute in Florence. She spoke this morning in the wake of the European Court of Justice’s ruling that the UK can cancel Brexit without permission from other EU countries. Professor Laffan spoke to Jerry before Theresa May announced that a vote in the House of Commons due to take place tomorrow on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement was being delayed.

