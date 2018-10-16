The Brexit Effect on Killarney’s UK Twin Town – October 16th, 2018

Killarney is twinned with Kendal in Cumbria which is in the North West of England. Kendal is part of the South Lakeland district which was the only part of Cumbria that voted to remain in the EU.

Cllr Stephen Coleman of the Liberal Democrats is the vice-chair of South Lakeland District Council.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/22_twin.mp3