Fine Gael TD for Kerry Brendan Griffin speaks to Jerry following the news yesterday he would not be retaining his position as a junior minister. Deputy Griffin held the position of Minister of State for Tourism and Sport in the last Dáil.
Kerry TD believes geographical spread a factor behind him not receiving Junior Ministry
The former Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin believes the issue of geographical spread was a factor behind him not receiving a Junior...
Research shows burning of solid fuels continues to impact Killarney’s air quality
The burning of solid fuels continues to impact air quality in Killarney, according to research published by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).It shows there was...
Councillors agree to transfer Tralee land to approved housing body
Kerry County Councillors have agreed to transfer a plot of local authority land in Tralee to an approved housing body.The plot at Chamfers Place...
Brendan Griffin Reacts to Loss of Junior Ministry – July 2nd, 2020
KDYS Slot – July 1st, 2020
Pride Week - two young Kerry people discuss their experience of attending the KDYS LGBTQ group. Deirdre spoke to Trina Moriarty Flynn and Kaplan...
Elder Home Share – July 1st, 2020
Would you be willing to share your home with an elderly person, rent free - in exchange for keeping them company? Saoirse Sheridan from...