Brendan Bowyer passes away – May 29th, 2020

Irish singer Brendan Boyer has passed away aged 81 in Las Vegas. Dubbed the “Irish Elvis” Brendan was a member of the Royal Showband and the Big Eight and will be best remembered for his hit “The Hucklebuck”. His family announced his death on Social Media saying “It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the passing of Brendan Bowyer. Ireland’s most beloved international entertainer for 62 years. Mark Leen joins Eamonn to remember Brendan