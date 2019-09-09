Breakfast of Champions – September 9th, 2019

It was busy in Geraldine Collins’s home in Kilmoyley this morning. And there was a bigger brood than usual awaiting breakfast. Gearldine’s daughter Laura is a member of the All-Ireland winning junior camogie team who defeated Limerick yesterday. She and her team-mates savoured the breakfast served up to them by Geraldine. Geraldine, Laura and team captain Niamh Leen spoke to Jerry.
Gardaí seek public’s help following spate of burglaries in the county
Gardaí are seeking the public's help following a spate of burglaries in the county in the past week.Among the items taken, was a substantial...
14-year-old from mid Kerry competes in world’s most famous sheepdog trials
A 14-year-old from mid Kerry is competing in the world's most famous sheepdog trials, One Man and his Dog.Last night on TV, the BBC...
Bus Eireann responds to criticism over Kerry passengers stranded at CUH
Bus Eireann has defended accusations that Kerry passengers are regularly being left stranded at the bus stop at Cork University Hospital.A number of passengers...
Why I Allow Non-Customers Use our Bathroom – September 9th, 2019
John Paul Murphy runs Times Square restaurant in Kenmare.
All for Kerry: Moving Mass Times and Rathmore Awaits – September 9th, 2019
Many Catholic parishes in Kerry have moved their Saturday evening mass times so people can watch and listen to the game. Parish priest in...
The Benefit of Early Intervention for Children – September 9th, 2019
In June, Killarney mother Monika Sanbak told her family’s experience of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services. At the time, Monika’s son Matthew,...