‘Born to Run’ – January 9th, 2020

By
Admin
-

The Born to Run club in Tralee are looking for first-time runners to take on the couch to 5k challenge. PRO Tom Dillon, new runners mentor Ann O’Shea, last year’s C25K graduate Kathleen Curtin and mentor & ultra marathon runner William Brick joined to Deirdre in studio to tell us more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR