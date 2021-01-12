Boarded Out, Brutalised, Stigmatised – January 12th, 2021

In today’s Farming Independent, which is part of the Irish Independent, a supplement examines the treatment of children who were boarded out from church-run institutions, including mother-and-baby homes, to farms around the country in the early and mid-20th century. Journalists Margaret Donnelly and Ciaran Moran produced the special supplement which highlighted the fate of the children. While some were treated with kindness, many were brutalised and abused. The editor of the Farming Independent, Margaret Donnelly speaks to Jerry.