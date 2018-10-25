Peter Hinchliffe of Atheist Ireland which is advocating a Yes vote and Michael Reidy who’s campaigning for a No vote took part in the debate.
Pro-life TDs say concerns over Abortion Bill are being ignored
Pro-life TDs say their concerns over the Abortion Bill are being ignored.The second stage of the bill was passed by TDs earlier this week...
Council implementing new system for dealing with hedge cutting complaints
Kerry County Council is implementing a new system for dealing with complaints about hedge cutting.The local authority acknowledges there can be delays in dealing...
ESB Networks says just 40 customers to be affected by planned outage next week...
ESB Networks says it wrongly notified 14 hundred customers in the Killarney area that they'd be affected by a planned outage.The company says...
Junior Griffin – October 24th, 2018
Joe McGill's guest this week is Listowel native Junior Griffin who recently retired as chairman of Kerry Badminton Association after 43 years
That’s Jazz – October 24th, 2018
This week's That's Jazz includes the singing of Chet Baker and Paula Santoro, Glenn Miller's AEF band and Earl Hines's Grand Terrace band, also...
Blasphemy Referendum Debate – October 25th, 2018
