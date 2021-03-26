Salon owner Caroline Bell from Cork says more and more people are going to ‘rogue’ operators and it’ll greatly damaged the industry in future – not to mention the public health risk. Unlike many others in the trade, she feels salons need to remain closed until NPHET says it’s safe to open
Kerry financial expert seeking meeting with Ulster Bank CEO on outstanding cases
A Kerry financial expert says he will be seeking a meeting with the CEO of Ulster Bank in a bid to get outstanding issues...
Dingle Peninsula has the highest rate of COVID-19 in Kerry
The Dingle Peninsula has the highest rate of COVID-19 in Kerry.This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number...
Tralee woman diagnosed with Stage Four cancer feels let down by the system
A woman who was diagnosed with Stage Four cancer after struggling to a get an appointment due to COVID-19, says she feels, 'very badly...
Black Market Hairdressing – March 25th, 2021
Kerry Month of Enterprise – March 25th, 2021
Dónal Mac an tSíthigh, Development Executive with Údarás na Gaeltachta outlines the different supports available and the various workshops they’ve organised this month as...