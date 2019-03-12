A bid to restore people’s faith – March 11th, 2019

Shoppers in Tralee were randomly approached in the street on Saturday and were asked to come into the churches and light a candle in the hope to get people to get back to their faith. Seminarian Mark Moriarty was one of the organizers.
Dingle company pleads not guilty to charges related to fisherman’s death
A Dingle company has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged accident on one of its fishing trawlers in which a crew...
Kerry councillor calls for regulation to prevent cost increases in student accommodation
A Kerry councillor is calling for regulations to prevent cost increases in student accommodation.Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn was told by the Students'...
Gardaí advise extreme caution on Kerry roads during Storm Gareth
Gardaí are advising Kerry motorists to exercise extreme caution on the county's roads during Storm Gareth.A Yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry...
New comedy about dementia – March 12th, 2019
Tommy Marren spoke about his new play, the 3 Hail Marys, which is coming to Tralee, and which tackles the subject of dementia.
Survey of child care cases in Kerry – March 12th, 2019
Dr Carol Coulter, Director of the Child Care Law Reporting Project spoke about the Kerry findings in the national survey of child care cases...
New helicopter base to open at Kerry Airport – March 12th, 2019
New General Manager of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern spoke about Babcock locating a base in Farranfore to service the imminent re-opening of Ireland’s oil...