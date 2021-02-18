The Best Day Ever Being a Doctor – February 18th, 2021

By
Admin
-

Dr Eleanor Johnson qualified as a GP in 1986. She says yesterday was the highlight of her career as a doctor. She along with other GPs at the Deenagh Torc Practice in Killarney yesterday administered the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to over 85s.

