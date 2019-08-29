The former Taoiseach, a devout Dubs supporter, speaks about the All Ireland. He also gives his view on Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend the UK parliament.
Kerry principal promises five days off homework if footballers win
A Kerry principal is encouraging other schools to give children five days off homework next week if the Kingdom overcome Dublin in the All...
Yellow rainfall warning for Kerry on Friday
A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for 10 counties including Kerry.The warning comes into effect tomorrow morning at 6 o'clock, and will...
Killarney tech company uses Kerry lifestyle as means to attract in talent
A Killarney tech company uses the lifestyle available in Kerry as a means to attract in talent.That's according to Eoin O'Carroll, co-founder and CEO...
Bertie Ahern on the All Ireland & Boris Johnson’s Brexit Move – August 29th,...
The Pandora was found! – August 29th, 2019
Earlier this week Catherine McGaley from Castleisland was on the show appealing for help in finding a lost Pandora bracelet, and it worked! She...
Citizen Advice | August – August 29th, 2019
Today on the Citizen Advice slot Mary Grandfield discusses PRSI records and pensions, as well as answering your questions.