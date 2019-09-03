What are the benefits of using Mediation to resolve disputes such as; family disputes, separating couples, neighbor disputes and workplace issues? Honorary Secretary of the Mediator’s Institute of Ireland, Brian O’Byrne, discusses.
Expressions of interest to be sought on new Tralee events centre
Expressions of interest are to be sought for a new 2,000-seater conference and event centre for Tralee.Mayor of Tralee, Jim Finucane says a number...
Five bull calves born in Currow in rare one-in-eleven-million event
Five bull calves were born in Currow in a rare event last weekend - the chances of such an occurrence are just one-in-eleven-million.The calves...
Tralee councillor feels disabled parking permits handed out too freely by doctors
A Tralee councillor feels Disabled Person's Parking Permits have been handed out too freely by doctors.Cllr Terry O'Brien, who works with the Irish Wheelchair...
