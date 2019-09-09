The Benefit of Early Intervention for Children – September 9th, 2019

By
Admin
-
In June, Killarney mother Monika Sanbak told her family’s experience of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services. At the time, Monika’s son Matthew, who’s 9, was experiencing debilitating phobias but because of lengthy waiting lists, couldn’t access services.  Has the situation for Matthew improved? Three months on, Monika gave an update to Jerry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR