Becky Conlon – September 24th, 2019

By
Admin
-

We were joined in studio today by mother of 3 Becky Conlon from Listowel whose life hit rock bottom a few years ago when her husband died suddenly, just a few months after her son with severe special needs was born. She has an incredible story of how she managed to turn her life around. She also lost almost 5 stone and took up running.

