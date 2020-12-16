Kerry to receive €930,000 in LEADER funding
Kerry is to receive €930,000 in LEADER funding.It’s part of the national allocation of €20 million, which was announced earlier today by the government.LEADER...
Almost 12,300 Kerry people getting Pandemic Unemployment Payment
Almost 12,300 (12,282) people in Kerry are in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, as they are fully out of work due...
No plans to return asylum seekers to Skellig Star
There are no plans to return asylum seekers to the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre.That’s according to Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who was...
A Problem Shared – December 16th, 2020
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val give their thoughts on listeners’ dilemmas.
In the Vale of Tralee: From the First Farmers to the Famine – December...
A new book ‘In the Vale of Tralee – the Archaeology of the N22’ details the rich archaeological finds made during the work on...