Of Beach Bones, Bodies and Skeletons – November 24th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Denise Shanahan sent in photos to Radio Kerry, which we posted on our social media, depicting the skeleton of a creature that was washed up on Ballyheigue Beach. Separately, Reinhart Bieler got in touch after Niamh Stephenson told Jerry yesterday how she had discovered the remains of headless seals in Banna.

