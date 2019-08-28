Mobility grants are now available for new bathrooms. Alan Kelly from Bathrooms4U tells us more.
Consultant issues warning after reports of people being admitted to UHK after taking drugs
A consultant at University Hospital Kerry is warning people about the dangers of recreational drug use.The caution comes amid reports that a number of...
Kerry Sinn Féin TD wants someone new in the party to carry mantle
Kerry’s Sinn Féin TD says he wants someone to come to the fore and take up the mantle for national politics.Martin Ferris was speaking...
Killarney based app launches innovative clinical trials search engine
Killarney based app ONCOassist has launched an innovative clinical trials search engine.The project was developed in close collaboration with Cancer Trials Ireland and funded...
Toiréasa Ferris to Stand Down from Politics – August 28th, 2019
The Sinn Féin county councillor announced earlier this summer that she would not be standing for the party in the general election. She has...
Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh on Kerry v Dublin – August 28th, 2019
The great broadcaster gives his thoughts on Sunday’s All Ireland final.
The new Rose of Tralee – August 28th, 2019
Sinéad Flanagan, the Limerick Rose, is the 2019 Rose of Tralee.