Bank of Ireland Urged to Donate Buildings to Communities – March 2nd, 2021

By
Admin
-

Yesterday, Bank of Ireland announced that it would close 103 branches across the island of Ireland. In Kerry, three branches are to close – Castleisland, Killorglin, and in the Munster Technological University in Tralee. Jerry speaks to Michael J Kearney who’s chair of Castleisland Chamber Alliance and to John Healy from Killorglin who used to work in the Bank of Ireland branch in the town.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR