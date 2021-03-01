Bank of Ireland Branch Closures – March 1st, 2021

Jerry speaks to Maeve Brehony, senior industrial relations officer with the Financial Services’ Union which represents bank staff, about today’s announcement. He also gets reaction from councillors John Francis Flynn and Bobby O’Connell when it emerges that the branches to close in Kerry are Killorglin, Castleisland, and the Munster Technological University.

